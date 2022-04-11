(TNS) There were 13 seconds on the shot clock and 16 seconds remaining in the first half when Jaxson Hayes launched a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.
Hayes’ attempt kicked off the backboard was long. The Grizzlies recovered the miss. Before the halftime buzzer sounded, former Murray State star Ja Morant found Dillon Brooks, who drained a corner 3.
Instead of going into the break down by 14, the sequence ensured the Pelicans trailed by 17.
The Pelicans came out flat against the Grizzlies, their Southwest Division rival, and got crushed 141-114 on Saturday at FedEx Forum.
Despite the loss, the Pelicans will still host Wednesday’s play-in game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The Spurs lost to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, which means that they will be forced to play a do-or-die game at Smoothie King Center.
“We just didn’t bring it,” coach Willie Green said. “They are a good team. The categories that we talked about — rebounding, transition baskets, keeping them out of the paint — they beat us in those categories. When you’re playing against a really good team and allow them to do what they do and they don’t feel us physically, you’re in for a long night.”
Morant scored 21 points and handed out nine assists. He returned after missing nine games with right knee soreness.
“Being out there with my team is something I’ve been waiting on since March 19,” Morant said, referring to the day after his injury. “I was finally able to do that. Excited to be out there. Had a lot of fun. Just preparing for this stretch we’re about to go on in the playoffs.”
“The chemistry is one thing. One game is not going to just get everything picking right back up,” Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said of the Grizzlies’ All-Star point guard.
“Obviously, we’ve got a lot of confidence in our group when guys have been coming in and out of lineups. A lot of it’s just getting back on the floor, playing competitive basketball after a pretty long layoff. Those are all the factors that kind of go into our head, and if our medical team says this is good and he’s feeling good about it, I think that that’s a confidence boost going into the playoffs having been off for a couple of weeks here.”
This is the second time Morant has missed extended time due to a knee injury this season. The first time occurred during Thanksgiving week when he had to leave a game against Atlanta in Memphis after a non-contact injury. He missed about a month of playing time.
