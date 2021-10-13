MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant continued his strong preseason with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies Monday.
In a 127-92 win over Detroit at the FedEx Forum, Morant had a team-high 24 points as the point guard shot 10-of-13 from the field. Morant also added two rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes of play as he returned to the court after not playing in the Grizzlies’ previous game against Atlanta.
Memphis (3-1) travels to Indiana today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.