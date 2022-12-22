DENVER — Fans in the Mile High City were given quite a show Tuesday night at the Ball Arena.
They saw their Nuggets vault into a first-place tie with Memphis in the NBA’s Western Conference with a 105-91 win over the Grizzlies that featured reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic’s sixth triple-double of the season. They also were treated to a show from former Murray State star Ja Morant of the Griz, who scored a game-high 35 points and made it a double-double with 10 assists.
Unfortunately, for Memphis fans, Morant was the only Griz player finding the scoring column with a lot of regularity. Guard Dillon Brooks had 11 points and reserve forward Brandon Clarke had 10 off the bench. That was no match for the Nuggets’ offensive balance as all five of their starters scored in double figures, led by forward Aaron Gordon’s 24 points.
The Nuggets also had a sixth player hit double digits in the scoring column as guard Bones Hyland added 12 points on a night both teams had about the same success from the floor (44.4% for Memphis and 44.9% for Denver). It was from 3-point range that this game was decided as the Nuggets were 10-or-27 (37%), while Memphis could only hit five of its 26 attempts from long range (a dismal 19.2%).
Morant was 12-of-26 himself (46%) on field-goal tries and was also a solid 3-of-6 from long range. Morant also was the only Grizzly hitting from the foul line with any success, going 8-of-10 at the stripe as the team was only 14-of-21 overall.
However, the star was Jokic, the Nuggets’ center as he ended the game with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 big assists, tying him with Dallas star Luka Doncic for the most triple-doubles this season in the league. This came a game after Jokic grabbed a resounding 27 rebounds, while scoring 40 points in a Sunday win over Charlotte.
Memphis and Denver have identical 19-11 records on the season. Memphis still had a one-game lead over New Orleans in the Southwest Division, heading into Wednesday.
