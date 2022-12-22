DENVER — Fans in the Mile High City were given quite a show Tuesday night at the Ball Arena.

They saw their Nuggets vault into a first-place tie with Memphis in the NBA’s Western Conference with a 105-91 win over the Grizzlies that featured reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic’s sixth triple-double of the season. They also were treated to a show from former Murray State star Ja Morant of the Griz, who scored a game-high 35 points and made it a double-double with 10 assists.