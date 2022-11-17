(TNS) In the 2019 draft, Zion Williamson and former Murray State star Ja Morant went first and second, respectively.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies both chose franchise-altering talents who grew up in South Carolina. Since then, the Pelicans and Grizzlies have met 11 times, but Williamson and Morant have suited up at the same time in only four of those meetings.
That is because of Williamson’s extensive injury history. He missed most of his first season with a right knee injury and all of his third season with a right foot injury. Tuesday, he was sidelined with a right foot contusion, which coach Willie Green described as a minor injury.
With Williamson out, Morant shined as he scored 36 points. Yet the Pelicans still found a way to win without Williamson as they beat the Grizzlies 113-102 at Smoothie King Center.
CJ McCollum busted out of his slump, scoring a season-high 30 points, as New Orleans improved to 8-6.
“We all joked around in the locker room and said, ‘Welcome back,’ “ Green said. “That’s the CJ we’re accustomed to seeing. He’s been under the weather for a few days now. Maybe a week or so now. We knew he would get his legs back under him.
“He’s been in the gym working. He needed a little rest. He was able to get that this week.”
Morant dominated the first half. The explosive guard slashed into the paint at will. By halftime, he had racked up 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Morant put an exclamation mark on an excellent first two quarters by drilling a long 3 just inside halfcourt at the halftime buzzer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.