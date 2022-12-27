SAN FRANCISCO —In front of a primetime audience as part of a Christmas Day NBA extravaganza, former Murray State star Ja Morant put on a show for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Morant scored 36 points on 15-of-29 shooting from the field, grabbed seven rebounds and had eight assists.
Unfortunately, it was against a Golden State team that simply seems to have Memphis’ number at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The defending NBA world champions, who beat the Grizzlies in all three games played there in last season’s NBA Western Conference Playoff series, maintained their mastery with a 123-109 win that marks their eighth over the Griz in their last 10 tries.
However, what is probably most on Murray State fans’ minds are the prospects for Morant to face his guard predecessor in Murray, Cameron Payne of the Phoenix Suns, when the teams meet tonight in Memphis.
Payne has not played since injuring his right foot two weeks ago at Houston and he remained out of the Phoenix lineup for its own Christmas Night game at Denver on Sunday. The Suns, who have had several key players out of action lately, lost to the Nuggets, 128-125, in a game that went to overtime.
Payne has now missed six straight games since leaving the game in Houston with most of the first half still to play. Reports have indicated that his injury is a sprain of his right foot.
It would seem to be likely that caution is being exercised with this injury because this is the same foot he broke during his second year — 2016 — with Oklahoma City and it was an injury that slowed his progress in the league.
Morant and Payne did meet a year ago in Phoenix in a game the Grizzlies won, 114-113, on Morant’s hanging jumper at the buzzer at the Footprint Center as Morant finished with 33 points. Payne, who is the primary backup point guard behind future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, had 15 points off the bench.
As of late Monday afternoon, there was no word as to Payne’s chances of playing tonight. Payne is a Memphis native, which adds to the intrigue of this matchup, provided Payne can play.
Back to Sunday’s game, the Warriors have made headlines this season for their poor play on the road, where they have been woeful. On their home court Sunday, though, it was obvious early that the Dubs were not going to be hospitable Christmas hosts as they attacked the Griz with a very physical brand of play.
After the Griz managed to take the lead late in the first quarter, it was Golden State finishing with a flourish to take a 33-29 lead. From there, it was the play of guard Jordan Poole, who was instrumental in the Round 2 series win back in the spring, as well as Dubs’ star guard Klay Thompson, that drove the Golden State ship.
Poole would end with 32 points on a day he seemed to hit everything he sent toward the basket. Thompson, while not his usual best — only 3-of-10 from 3-point range — used heavy work on the offensive glass to create second-chance opportunities and ended with a strong 24 points and nine rebounds, four of which were on the offensive side.
While Morant was outstanding at scoring on drives to the basket, his outside stroke left a bit to be desired Sunday. He was only 2-of-10 from that range and that typified things for the Griz as they were 9-of-39 (23%) on their three attempts.
