MEMPHIS — Memphis guard Ja Morant did not play in Sunday night’s win at Houston, due to an injury that occurred in a game Friday in Atlanta.
The former Murray State star did not finish the Grizzlies’ 120-105 loss to the Hawks after multiple media outlets said he tweaked a knee in the fourth quarter. He was listed as “out” for the Grizzlies’ 122-98 win over the Rockets and a knee problem was seen as the reason.
His status remains unknown for the Grizzlies’ next game, a nationally-televised contest with Brooklyn on Wednesday in Memphis.
Ironically, it was against the Hawks on Thanksgiving weekend that Morant suffered a more serious knee injury in Memphis. On that occasion, he suddenly began hobbling after having no contact with an opposing player. That injury knocked him out of the Grizzlies’ lineup for about a month.
