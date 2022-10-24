DALLAS — Saturday night, former Murray State star Ja Morant did not have one of his what are becoming “vintage” performances, ending with 20 points in a lopsided loss at Dallas.
However, a few nights earlier, Morant added to his list of accomplishments that are leaving him in “rarified air” groups. In fact, this accomplishment puts him in a class by himself when it comes to NBA history.
According to the Grizzlies, via a Twitter post, when he opened the 2022-23 season on Wednesday by scoring 34 points in an overtime win over New York in Memphis, he set a new NBA record for the highest points-per-game average in season openers at 32.2.
The list of players behind him reads like a Who’s Who of the NBA’s best players. Second is Michael Jordan (30.8), third is Wilt Chamberlain (30.2), fourth is Dominque Wilkins (29.4 ) and fifth is Jerry West, the man whose likeness was used for the NBA logo (28.1).
Between the games with the Knicks (a 115-112 overtime win in Memphis) and the Mavericks (137-96 loss on Saturday), Morant dropped 49 points on Houston in a 129-122 win on Friday night. He also added eight assists.
Morant already is ahead of last year’s average of 27.1 points a game, which marked an improvement from the previous season. This now sets the stage for a highly anticipated matchup tonight between Morant’s Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets, featuring one of the league’s biggest stars the past several years, guard/forward Kevin Durant. That game is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff at FedEx Forum in Memphis.
In addition, Morant also is part of another rather interesting and most exclusive club as he begins his fourth NBA season. Last year, he joined none other than LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in becoming the only players in the history of the league to achieve at least two NBA Playoff performances of scoring 45 points or more before turning 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.