(TNS) Hours after Ja Morant flashed a gun at a nightclub during an Instagram Live video, the point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies finds himself the subject of an NBA investigation.
The Grizzlies also announced the former Murray State star will not be with the team for at least the next two games in response to an Instagram Live video posted early Saturday morning.
The NBA franchise posted a one-sentence statement on social media after Morant was seen on the video with a gun following the Grizzlies’ 113-97 loss to the Nuggets in Denver.
“The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least the next two games.”
The Grizzlies decision to sit Morant comes hours after the NBA announced it was probing the situation.
“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating,” league spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement.
Morant, 23, the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and a two-time All-Star, will miss a pair of games in Los Angeles (Sunday’s game against the Clippers and Tuesday’s game against the Lakers).
The Grizzlies (38-24), with the dynamic Morant leading the way (27.1 ppg and 8.2 apg), are in second place in the Western Conference.
