MEMPHIS — Coming off a huge game Wednesday in which he scored 41 points in a win at San Antonio, one would think former Murray State basketball star Ja Morant’s situation could not become better.
Thursday night it did. Morant, who is in his third season with the Memphis Grizzlies not only was selected to play in his first NBA All-Star Game, he will be a starter.
ESPN reported Thursday that Morant will be part of a starting five for the Western Conference that will also include future Hall of Famers LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Steph Curry of Golden State, as well as reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic of Denver and Andrew Wiggins of Golden State.
Morant’s inclusion with this starting lineup was made possible by a vote of fans and, with the former Racer appearing almost nightly on well-known sports programs, his popularity has gone way beyond Memphis. However, his highlight-reel plays being part of a big season so far for the Grizzlies cannot have hurt his cause as Memphis is one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season as it currently leads the Southwestern Division with a 33-17 record that is third in the entire Western Conference.
Morant is averaging a career-best 25.8 points per game, along with 5.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists per outing. His 41 points in Wednesday’s win over the Spurs matches his season-high total.
On two occasions this season, Morant was selected as the Western Conference’s Player of the Week. Both of those selections came after he returned to action after suffering an injury to his left knee on Thanksgiving weekend in a game against Atlanta in Memphis. He did not return until late December.
Morant was the No..2 overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, easily the highest selection ever for a Murray State player. Since he went to Memphis, numerous Murray State fans have seen him play in person with Memphis within a relatively short drive from the main core of Racer Nation.
Thursday, Morant sent a message on Twitter.
“Blessed & Thankful ... My Fans, I Appreciate You. To Memphis, Murray State, Da Gang, Organization ... Couldn’t Do It Without Y’all,” Morant said.
The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is set to tip-off on Feb. 20 in Cleveland, Ohio.
