MURRAY — The Murray State Racers host the Morehead State Eagles Saturday at the CFSB Center in the second home conference matchup of the season. The Racers (4-4. 1-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play) are returning home from a two-game road trip that saw them lose to rival Austin Peay 74-70 in Clarksville on Dec 21, and then fall to the Belmont Bruins by a 68-55 score in Nashville on Wednesday.
Coming off a 15-point loss to 24th-ranked Clemson on Monday, the Eagles will be trying to snap a two-game losing streak. In the game, they held their own on the road early, but a six-minute scoring drought late in the first half doomed them and they couldn’t fully recover. Led by junior guard Skyelar Potter’s career high 22 points on five three-pointers, they just didn’t have enough to keep up, falling behind by as much as 24 points in the second half.
The Eagles are led in scoring by the 6’3” junior from Bowling Green, at 11.3 PPG and 37% shooting from behind the arc, but will also have a load to deal with in the paint in freshman Johni Broom. The 6’10” center from Plant City, Florida, is averaging 10.8 PPG, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest. He’s also notched a 25-point/12-rebound/5-block performance in the Eagles’ home opener of the season against Arkansas State. Racer junior forwards K.J. Williams and sophomore Demond Robinson will have to keep him off the block and shut down Potter on the perimeter, as well as junior guard DeVon Cooper from Louisville Waggener who is also averaging double-figure scoring numbers at 10.0 PPG, as well.
As of Wednesday morning, the Racers are led in scoring by William’s 14.3 PPG and 6.6 RPG and will have to continue the trend of efficient play inside the arc, as they are shooting an impressive 57% FG percentage to come out on top Saturday. Continued consistency from junior guard Tevin Brown and his 13.9 PPG and sophomore guard Chico Carter, Jr’s blistering 58% from deep will help the Racers break out of the middle of the league standings early in the season.
Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sat, Jan 2, at the CFSB Center.
