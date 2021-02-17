MOREHEAD — The Murray State volleyball team fell Sunday afternoon to the Morehead State Eagles in three sets at Johnson Arena.
Murray State fall to .500 (2-2) in conference play while Morehead State remains undefeated (4-0) in the OVC.
This is the first time since the Racers opened the 2018 conference season with three straight losses that they have lost back-to-back conference games.
Kolby McClelland and Darci Metzger tied for the team lead in kills with eight each. Taylor Beasley followed closely behind with seven kills and added three blocks for the day.
Callie Anderton led the way with 17 assists with Alysha Smith tallied 14 assists while Becca Fernandez had 26 digs.
The Racers led early in every set but Morehead State responded quickly and never relinquished the lead the rest of the sets.
In the first set, Murray State took a 8-6 lead using kills from Beasley, McClelland and Metzger, a service ace from Dahlia Miller and a block from Beasley and McClelland. The Racers kept it close until a 5-0 run by Morehead State extended their lead to 15-10 and finished the set on a 4-1 run to win 25-20.
The Racers used a 6-2 run to tie the second set at 12-12 before the Eagles started to pull away in a 25-20 win. In the third set, a kill from Emily Matson and a service ace by Fernandez helped the Racers to a 3-1 lead. Morehead State came back to tie the set at 6-6 and went on to win 25-16.
This came after the Racers dropped the first match of the weekend to the Eagles,also in straight sets, by scores of 25-12, 25-12, 25-19.
The Racers stay on the road this weekend, traveling to SIU-Edwardsville on Feb. 21 and 22 to face the Cougars at 6 p.m. both days.
