PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Monday was moving day for the Murray State Racers women’s golf team when they improved two spots to seventh place at the Lady Bison Classic at Bay Point Golf Club in Panama City, Florida.
The Racers cut 10 shots off their score in round one and had a score line of 321-311=632, as they shared seventh place with Morehead State and only nine shots from fifth-place UNC Asheville.
Aside from the team surge, Alma Garcia moved from 13th place to eighth on the strength of rounds of 75-76=159, as she was six shots off the lead being set by Lipscomb’s Siarra Stout and Sarah Frazier of Dayton, each at 145.
Murray State’s Payton Carter was in 15th place on scores of 78-76=154 and Kaitlyn Zieba was in 25th place after scores of 81-77=154. Other MSU team scores included Anna Picchi in 28th position (83-76=159), Eliza Mae Koho in 37th place (79-82=161) and Ellie West (92-85=177) in 76th place.
McKenna Stahl was MSU’s biggest mover in going from 51st place to 28th on scores of 83-76=159.
Host Lipscomb is the 36-hole leader (599) with FGCU (607), North Alabama (619) and Charleston Southern (622) making up the top-4.
Today’s final round begins with an 8 a.m. Central Time shotgun start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.