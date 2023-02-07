PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Monday was moving day for the Murray State Racers women’s golf team when they improved two spots to seventh place at the Lady Bison Classic at Bay Point Golf Club in Panama City, Florida.

The Racers cut 10 shots off their score in round one and had a score line of 321-311=632, as they shared seventh place with Morehead State and only nine shots from fifth-place UNC Asheville.

