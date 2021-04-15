MURRAY—The Murray State men’s golf team lost a final round lead, but Austin Knight was able to win his second medalist title at the TSU Big Blue Intercollegiate at Hermitage Golf Club in Nashville, Tennessee.
Heading into Tuesday’s final round with a six-shot lead on second place UT Martin, the Racers posted a final round 290 and the Skyhawks were able to eek out a one shot win by carding a score of 283. Still the Racers recorded their best 54-hole event this spring (288-279-290=857) and head into the Ohio Valley Conference Championship (April 25-27) with a nice momentum boost. Missouri State (860), Belmont (866), Austin Peay (868) and Tennessee Tech (873) made up the top-6 in the field of 11 squads.
After winning the TSU title at The Hermitage in 2018 with a score of 212, Knight got it done one more time in two shots better. Knight posted rounds of 70-69-71=210, for a one-shot win over Belmont’s Evan Davis (72-70-69=211) and Detroit Mercy’s Scott Sparks (70-67-74=211).
Other Murray State finishes included Avery Edwards in 13th place on scores of 71-68-76=215 and Carson Holmes with a 21st place finish on rounds of 75-71-73=219. Connor Coombs moved up 14 spots for a 25th place finish on scores of 77-73-70=220. Quinn Eaton shared 25th place on rounds of 72-71-77=220. Dalton Bagwell played as an individual and had scores of 74-76-76=226 for a spot in 45th place.
This is not the first time the Racers have played well at the Hermitage. In their last 10 appearances at the Tennessee State event, the Racers have one win (2012), three seconds (2016, 2019, 2021), one third place showing (2013).nIn four appearances at the Hermitage, Knight has two wins, a sixth, and ninth place finish. His scoring average is 71.0 in 12 rounds with seven of his last nine rounds at par or better.
The Hermitage is a par-71 layout that played to a length of 7,020 yards.
Coach Eddie Hunt has announced his retirement at the end of the spring season after 20 years on the job. His final event with the Racers is the OVC Championship (April 25-27) in Muscle Shoals, Alabama at The Shoals Golf Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.