Special Rodeo Kelso

Murray State's Kaci Kelso of Calloway County tries to guide her lasso around the horns of a steer Tuesday during the annual Special Rodeo at the Cherry Expo Center in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The oldest college rodeo in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, as well as one that is believed to among the oldest east of the Mississippi River, returns later this week in Murray.

The 47th annual Racer Round-Up begins tonight at the Cherry Expo Center and will continue through Saturday night. This event is hosted by the Murray State rodeo team and Head Coach J.D. VanHooser said it always requires a great balance between the cowboys and cowgirls continuing to sharpen their skills during practice sessions and performing duties to prepare the facility to welcome not only 300 fellow contestants from the Ozark Region but big crowds of spectators that are always hungry for a good show.