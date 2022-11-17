MURRAY — The oldest college rodeo in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, as well as one that is believed to among the oldest east of the Mississippi River, returns later this week in Murray.
The 47th annual Racer Round-Up begins tonight at the Cherry Expo Center and will continue through Saturday night. This event is hosted by the Murray State rodeo team and Head Coach J.D. VanHooser said it always requires a great balance between the cowboys and cowgirls continuing to sharpen their skills during practice sessions and performing duties to prepare the facility to welcome not only 300 fellow contestants from the Ozark Region but big crowds of spectators that are always hungry for a good show.
“I know I’m tired right now,” VanHooser when reached Monday morning. “I think I’ve been sleeping about three hours each night, but everyone is anxious for this to get here.
“We’ve had our kids hanging banners, visiting schools, talking on the radio. We were also at the football and basketball games on Saturday, just doing what we can to get the word out. Then, you have to deal with making sure you have enough hay and feed because there’s going to be a bunch of stock rolling in here and you have to keep them fed.
“So we’ve been at it for a while. You don’t just show up for one of these things.”
This type of activity has been routine at every other place Murray State’s team has visited so far this fall. Murray State is part of the Ozark Region, which includes 17 colleges/universities, all from east of the Mississippi. The Ozark Region is one of 11 nationwide and those regions are how the field is determined each year for the National Finals, which are set for June in Casper, Wyoming.
This weekend will mark the halfway point of the Ozark schedule. Five more events will follow in the spring.
“And we’ve had a good bit of success so far with our folks getting points,” VanHooser said of his contestants, who he said seem to take their game up a notch or two when it comes time to be the home team. “It gets them charged up for sure, but we also know that we can compete with these teams. We’ve done well so far and can’t wait to get this going.
“Our region is a good one. You’ve got several (contestants) who do professional events, so this is going to be a good one to watch this weekend.”
All sessions start at 7 nightly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.