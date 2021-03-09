EVANSVILLE — Junior Macey Turley averaged 18.0 and 6.0 rebounds over two games in the 2021 OVC Women’s Basketball Championship to be named to the 2021 OVC Women’s All-Tournament Team, the league announced Saturday.
Turley, who also played for Races Head Coach Rechelle Turner at Murray High, scored 25 points in the quarterfinal win over Southeast Missouri and 11 in the loss to Belmont. The junior was also 10-for-11 from the free throw line Thursday, but did make it to the charity stripe Friday. Against Belmont, the Murray native did pull down a career-best eight rebounds against the Bruins and finished the tournament with 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
Turley’s all-tournament selection is the first for the Racers in over a decade. The last MSU player to earn the honor was current Racer assistant coach Amber Guffey in 2009. In addition, Turley was the only player outside of tournament champion Belmont and runner-up UT Martin to earn the honor this season.
Speaking of Martin, Turley’s Murray High teammate Maddie Waldrop was also named to the All-Tournament Team for helping the Skyhawks reach the title game.
Waldrop finished her UT Martin career by scoring 19 points in a semifinal win over Tennessee Tech, then adding 11 in the Skyhawks’ loss to Belmont in Saturday’s championship game.
2021 OVC Women’s Basketball All-Tournament Team
Destinee Wells – BEL (MVP)
Jamilyn Kenney – BEL
Maddie Waldrop – UTM
Dasia Young – UTM
Macey Turley – MUR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.