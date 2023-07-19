NASHVILLE — Calloway County High School alum and former Murray State Athletics Assistant Media Relations Director Susan Lax will be very busy today.

This is the day the University of Kentucky gets its turn in the spotlight of college football’s biggest preseason activity, SEC Media Days for all of the teams of the Southeastern Conference. Lax is the Wildcats’ director of athletics communications and public relations for football, meaning she is the one most responsible for preparing Head Coach Mark Stoops and the players who will be appearing at this event for what they will face from a huge throng of print journalists, as well as radio, online and television personalities as well.