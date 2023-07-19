NASHVILLE — Calloway County High School alum and former Murray State Athletics Assistant Media Relations Director Susan Lax will be very busy today.
This is the day the University of Kentucky gets its turn in the spotlight of college football’s biggest preseason activity, SEC Media Days for all of the teams of the Southeastern Conference. Lax is the Wildcats’ director of athletics communications and public relations for football, meaning she is the one most responsible for preparing Head Coach Mark Stoops and the players who will be appearing at this event for what they will face from a huge throng of print journalists, as well as radio, online and television personalities as well.
This year, she and the Cats are not having to travel as far with the event in Nashville, which actually may present the UK delegation with the option of driving from Lexington instead of flying. The event has been in Hoover, Alabama the past several years and the Cats have flown from Lexington.
This will be Lax’s 26th SEC Media Days for which she has had a part. UK is scheduled to be the fourth and final team to appear on today’s docket as Alabama and its legendary coach, Nick Saban, will take the leadoff role this morning. The Crimson Tide will be followed by Arkansas and Florida, who is coached by former Louisiana skipper Billy Napier. Current Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko worked with Napier at Louisiana before Napier left after the 2021 season to lead the Gators. Yantko left the Rajun Cajuns last summer to return to Murray.
Along with Stoops, Kentucky will have linebacker J.J. Weaver, defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine and offensive lineman Eli Cox meeting with the media today in Nashville.
