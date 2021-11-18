MURRAY — After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it last year, the Murray State University College Rodeo roars back to life this week at the Cherry Exposition Center.
Murray State Head Coach J.D.Van Hooser said this is the 46th time for this event to be hosted by the Murray State program. That makes it the longest-running college rodeo in Kentucky.
And that is something in which the Murray State athletes themselves take a lot of pride.
"This week means so much to me," said Murray State senior Kelsey McCrite , who is also serving her second year as Miss Rodeo Kentucky. Ordinarily, she would have already abdicated that honor. The pandemic caused that to be changed.
Now, she is preparing to ride into the arena while carrying the American flag during the opening ceremony.
"This is about all of the hard work we have put in getting ready to put our best foot forward and do best we can to put on a great show," McCrite said. "And it really means a lot to all of us. It is the oldest college rodeo in Kentucky and that's something we take a lot of pride in.
"Oh! We have been excited for this rodeo to happen."
That is especially true after last year,when the event had to be canceled because of a rapid rise in COVID cases nationwide. This year, that situation, while not eradicated,is somewhat under control.
While the Murray State event had to be canceled, though, the Murray State cowboys and cowgirls were able to still compete, which Van Hooser said helped make the situation bearable.
Now, Murray State will be one of 19 teams competing in this event that starts tonight and continues through Saturday.
Sierra Ellsworth is a New York cowgirl who will compete in her first Murray State home event.
"I was pretty bummed last year," Ellsworth said of last year's cancellation. "I was glad, though,that we still had the chance to compete,but it's so different when you have actual people watching."
Ellsworth said her favorite event is breakaway calf roping and she is coming off a big performance last week at the University of Southern Arkansas,where she was second overall.
She hopes for more success this week in front of the hometown fans.
"After you make a good run, it doesn't hit you for the first few seconds because you kind of rune everything out. Then, it kind of floods your emotions and you get excited with the crowd."
