SPORTS BBN-CARDS-PHILLIES 10 PH

The Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera (37) is picked off third base in the fourth inning on a throw from St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to third baseman Jedd Gyorko, who makes the tag as third base umpire Tripp Gibson, right, make the call at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The Phillies won, 5-1. (Clem Murray/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

 Clem Murray

HOUSTON — When the World Series begins tonight between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, Murray State fans may want to pay attention. They may notice a familiar face.

Murray State alum Tripp Gibson was named earlier this week by Major League Baseball as a member of the umpiring crew that will officiate this year’s World Series games, starting with Game 1 tonight at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Gibson is a Mayfield native and Graves County High School alum, who graduated from Murray State in 2005. 