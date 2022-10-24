MURRAY — In the 100 years of Murray State athletics, the people who played, coached or served are many. Some were here for decades and others for a short time.
Racer Athletics remains one of the main threads of the Murray State University experience.
From the early years of Joe Fulks, Pete Gudauskas, coaches Carlisle Cutchin and Roy Stewart, to current day and every year between, the phrase ‘Once a Racer, always a Racer’, still rings true.
In an effort to further engage with the alumni of Murray State Athletics, the revival of the M-Club couldn’t come at a better time as the Racers begin the era of competing in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“Maintaining a meaningful connection to those who make growth possible is vitally important to our athletics department,” said Athletics Director Nico Yantko. “Our letterwinners; past, current, and future, are a critical component to the continued success of Murray State Athletics and our tradition of excellence. The M-Club provides us a great opportunity to stay connected with our letterwinners as part of our focus to serve our student-athletes from recruitment through retirement.”
Murray State wants to connect to former student-athletes, former coaches and staff members. Sign up for free online at GoRacers.com!
For more information on the M-Club, please contact Dave Winder, associate AD – Communications at dwinder@murraystate.edu
• Invitation to all letter jacket ceremonies and the ability to participate.
•Access to the Dennis Jackson Racer Room - pre-game at all home football games.
•On-field recognition at homecoming and other designated athletics events.
•Invitation to other exclusive Racer Athletics events.
•Regular communication from MSU Athletics on upcoming events and happenings.
