MURRAY — The Murray State men’s basketball team has announced its 2020-21 schedule, the 96th season in school history and one that will be vastly different from any before, because of the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The biggest change comes from the Ohio Valley Conference adding two games to make a normal 18-game league schedule into 20 games. The Racers will play every OVC team once and nine teams twice, including a pair of flexible games with Austin Peay that will be contested before Christmas.
“We are looking forward to opening the 2020-21 season later this month at the CFSB Center,” said MSU head coach Matt McMahon. “This has been a challenging process with the NCAA moving the season back and the OVC going to 20 league games. But most importantly, we get to play our season and we’re very excited about our team and the opportunity to compete on the court.”
The 2020-21 season is the 73rd in OVC history as the Racers attempt to win a fourth consecutive regular season championship for the first time since they won seven straight titles from the 1993-94 season to the 1999-00 season.
The 20-game OVC schedule means the Racers have five non-conference games for a total of 25, the number set by the NCAA.
The Racers are at home in the CFSB Center for the first two games including the opener with Brescia (Nov. 25) and Kentucky Wesleyan (Nov. 28). The first road game for the Racers is at Middle Tennessee (Dec. 2).
The dates for the two flex-games with Austin Peay were mutually agreed upon by the schools. The first game has the Racers at home (Dec. 8) to start the Battle of the Border, the annual multi-sport competition in which the winner keeps the traveling trophy. Game 2 between the Racers and Governors is in Clarksville, Tennessee (Dec. 21).
In between the APSU games, the Racers hit the road for Carbondale, Illinois (Dec. 11) for the 38th meeting with Southern Illinois, a series in which the Racers have won the last three games. After the SIU game, MSU comes home to face Prairie View (Dec. 15).
The remainder of the regular season is all in the OVC starting with a game at Belmont (Dec. 30). Morehead State visits Murray for the first game of 2021 (Jan. 2). A four-game road swing begins at Eastern Illinois and SIUE (Jan. 7 and 9) and continues at Southeast Missouri (Jan. 14) and UT Martin (Jan. 16). The Racers come home for four in a row against Jacksonville State (Jan. 21), Tennessee Tech (Jan. 23), Tennessee State (Jan. 28) and Belmont (Jan. 30).
In February, the Racers travel to Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky (Feb. 4 and 6). The OVC regular season comes down the stretch for the Racers with a four-game home stand with SEMO and UTM (Feb. 11 and 13) and EIU and SIUE (Feb. 18 and 20). The final road trip of the season for MSU is at JSU and TTU (Feb. 25 and 27).
The league returns to Evansville, Indiana (March 3-6) for the OVC Tournament. The 2021 season marks the fourth straight year in which the OVC will stage its premier event at the Ford Center.
Following Thursday’s announcement of 18 of 20 Ohio Valley Conference games for the 2020-21 season, Murray State women’s basketball coach Rechelle Turner revealed the rest of her team’s slate. Included in the announcement were five non-conference games, two home and three away, and the dates for the “flex games” with Austin Peay that were left out of Thursday’s original announcement.
Murray State will begin its 2020-21 campaign on the road Nov. 25 at Kentucky, followed by its home opener Dec. 1 against Evansville at the CFSB Center. Three days later, the Racers will travel to Terre Haute, Indiana to take on Indiana State Dec. 4, before returning home Dec. 8 to Mississippi Valley. The tilt with the Delta Devilettes will be the first game of a doubleheader, as the Racer men will host Austin Peay later that night in a First Financial Bank Battle of the Border matchup. Finally, on Dec. 14, MSU closes out its non-conference segment with a trip to Florence, Alabama for a showdown with North Alabama.
Just five days after closing out its non-conference season, Murray State returns to The Bank on Dec. 19 to host rival Austin Peay in the OVC opener for both teams. On Jan. 25, both teams will have a quick turnaround from their respective Saturday games when they meet in Clarksville on a Monday night.
