MURRAY — For the third and final time this season, Murray State kicker Aaron Baum has been named as the Ohio Valley Conference Specialist of the Week for his performance in the Racers’ 20-13 win at Eastern Illinois, the league announced Sunday afternoon.
Aaron Baum went 2-for-2 on field goals and 2-for-2 on PATs Saturday, as he scored eight of Murray State’s 20 points in the win at Eastern Illinois. Baum’s long of 58 not only tied his career long, but allowed him to become the first Racer in school history to make three or more kicks of 55 yards or more. His first field goal of the game was also good from 43 yards out.
