MURRAY — Following a couple of standout performances at the Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Murray State redshirt senior Kolby McClelland has been named to the All-Tournament Team.
In the quarterfinals against UT Martin, she helped lead the Racers to a three-set sweep, matching her season-high 14 kills while hitting .375. She also contributed on defense with one solo block, one block assist and one ace.
Against Southeast Missouri in the semifinals, McClelland notched a 8 kills on a .300. She also tallied two block assists and one solo block and an ace. n
