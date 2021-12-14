MURRAY — Murray State Athletics is assisting with relief efforts in the wake of the tornado in Western Kentucky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has encouraged contributions in support of the victims and relief efforts, may be directed towards the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the “Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund”. Visit secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief for more information.
Locally, Journey Church and Eight Days of Hope are also organizing volunteer efforts and collecting donations in support of the victims and relief efforts.
Volunteers desiring to serve are encouraged to remain away from Mayfield – and other impacted areas - Monday (December 13) and Tuesday (December 14), to allow for critical recovery and work assessment activities to conclude. Volunteer activities through Eight Days of Hope and Journey Church will begin on Wednesday (December 15). Volunteers are encouraged to register – beginning the morning of Monday (December 13) - through Eight Days of Hope at eightdaysofhope.com/event/rapid-response-event-kentucky-tornado/
Donations to these organizations can be made through the “Journey Church Tornado Relief Fund”. Visit givejourney.com and select Tornado Relief Fund. The “Eight Days of Hope Tornado Relief Fund” is also accepting donations at give.cornerstone.cc/eightdaysofhope. All donations directly support the victims and relief efforts.
The CFSB Center at Murray State University is once again being made available as a warming center and shelter to assist the relief effort. The CFSB Center is open 24/7 until the emergency response concludes. Individuals may access the CFSB Center via the Upper B-Entrance only, located on the southwest side of the building. Essential services (toiletries, hygiene products, bottles of water, blankets/cots) will be provided as supplies and materials arrive on sight.
