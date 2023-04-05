MURRAY — Murray State Athletics announced a monumental step forward for the Racer baseball and softball programs as plans to build the Baseball/Softball Performance Center have been finalized. The indoor space, to be completed by the start of the 2023 fall semester, marks the first of its kind for either program.
The facility is the result of several donors who made the project come to life for MSU’s diamond sports student-athletes.
“We are incredibly excited to announce this state-of-the-art performance center for our baseball and softball programs,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “This space will be a gamechanger for our coaches and student-athletes in their preparation for competition no matter the time of year. We are incredibly thankful for the donors who made this project possible and cannot wait to unveil the facility in the coming months.”
The Baseball/Softball Performance Center will utilize approximately 4,500 square feet inside Roy Stewart Stadium where both programs already have their locker rooms. The new player development area features a full-length caged, fully-air conditioned space that will provide both teams the ability to conduct a multitude of hitting and pitching drills and the ability to perform live pitching, hitting and fielding scenarios to imitate game situations.
“This is a first for our program to have an indoor option to use anytime, but especially when weather conditions dictate,” said MSU Baseball Coach Dan Skirka. “This game is one of repetition, for hitting, pitching and fielding. Our players understand that there must be an individual commitment to that, outside team workouts. Having this facility available to them is important to advancing their skills. We are all very appreciative for our supporters for stepping up to make this project happen.”
“We are beyond grateful and excited for the addition of the indoor facility for softball and baseball,” said MSU Softball Coach Kara Amundson. “This is a big win for our current student athletes and the future athletes of our program to have easy access to an indoor training facility when the weather isn’t perfect. We cannot thank AD Nico Yantko enough for pushing this project forward and for the generous and unwavering support of the donor group that helped make this a reality.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.