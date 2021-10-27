MURRAY — The future for Marshall Gage Track at Roy Stewart Stadium is the focus this week as the Murray State Athletics Facility Master Plan looks at the home of Racer Track & Field. The recently completed facility master plan serves as a vision for enhancing player development, recruiting and the student-athlete experience throughout the entire MSU athletics facility portfolio.
One of the top track facilities when it opened in 1973, Stewart Stadium has given the Racer track & field program a great home. In 1996 the facility was named Marshall Gage Track in honor of the Murray State Hall of Famer who competed for the Racers from 1957-61.
Part of the plan for Stewart stadium arrives when its more than 87,000 square feet of space is transitioned into innovative indoor training spaces. The impact on MSU Track & Field is immense as the team can run, jump and throw when weather prohibits training outdoors. A second option is to build a stand-alone indoor training facility east of Stewart Stadium.
“Right now, one of the daily conversations we have before workouts is what does the weather look like on the app on your phone,” said Head Coach Adam Kiesler. “That in itself would be great for all of us to know we have a great indoor option to train in. I think the indoor options being discussed create a tremendous opportunity for the student-athletes and all of the events they compete in. Whether it’s distance running, middle distance and sprints, or throwing and jumping. It all gets better for us with that kind of indoor option.”
Murray State also has a vision to bring the Racer throwing programs back into Stewart Stadium. Hamilton Field on the west side of campus has served the Racers well for several years.
The construction of an athletic performance center is also in the works. Every team locker room, coaches’ office and all staff currently working from Stewart Stadium would move into this new building, including Racer Track & Field. The athletics performance center will have new athletic training space, weight room and team locker room. The athletic performance center would become the heartbeat of the athletics’ department.
Another plus to the renovation of Stewart Stadium is the club space created in the middle of the grandstand. The new space will be an area for Murray State coaches to visit with recruits and their families.
“Everything we’re talking about is going to help us in a number of ways,” Kielser added. “Maybe that’s recovery from workouts, watching videos of workouts, getting stronger through strength and conditioning sessions, or being able to study before workouts. Once we get these news spaces, it’s going to be the jump-off point for all of our teams to be able to maximize the talent that each student-athlete possesses and that is very exciting.”
Tamdra Lawrence, former Racer and the first and only athlete in the history of the OVC to win the outdoor 100 meter championship four years in a row, is also excited about the future of Racer Track & Field. Lawrence competed for the Racers from 2015-19.
“All of the new things being planned will make the student-athlete experience a thousand times better and that is exciting because I want to see the program grow and improve,” Lawrence said.
Murray State is set to host the OVC Track & Field Championships at the Marshall Gage Track in May 2022.
