Jackson program

 Murray State Athletics photo

MURRAY — Murray State Athletics officially launched the Dennis Jackson Leadership program, powered by Swift & Staley.

The program provides the needed tools to Murray State student-athletes in the areas of personal growth, life skills and professional development. From recruitment through retirement, the program is a guide for student-athletes to be successful people both with their families and in their careers.