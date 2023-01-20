MURRAY — Murray State Athletics officially launched the Dennis Jackson Leadership program, powered by Swift & Staley.
The program provides the needed tools to Murray State student-athletes in the areas of personal growth, life skills and professional development. From recruitment through retirement, the program is a guide for student-athletes to be successful people both with their families and in their careers.
During their time with a Racer sports program, the goal is to focus the student-athlete on their academic pursuits, career readiness, leadership and civic engagement, NIL preparedness, brand management and financial literacy.
“We are thrilled to create a program intentionally engineered to help our student-athletes navigate today’s landscape, while equipping them with the resources and experiences to serve them from recruitment through retirement,” said Nico Yantko, Murray State director of athletics.
“Throughout his collegiate and professional career, Mr. Jackson has epitomized servant leadership, and it is our duty to ensure this and future generations of Racer student athletes are equipped to lead and serve our communities and nation,” said Leon Owens, Swift & Staley president.
Jackson became the first African American student-athlete at Murray State in 1960 where he excelled to All-Ohio Valley Conference status in two sports. A native of Murray, he served 40 years as a teacher and administrator with Paducah Public Schools. He served as a high school basketball official for 25 years and called numerous games at the Kentucky State Tournament. Jackson was inducted into the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 1999.
“I am thrilled to be part of this program. It’s going to have a positive influence on Murray State student-athletes. I want all of them to know that you can’t do it by yourself. You need people to help you along as a young person. Murray State did that for me and I am forever thankful, Jackson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.