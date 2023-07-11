Yantko

Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko speaks last year at the annual 50-Yard Line Dinner for Murray State football at Roy Stewart Stadium. This was one of Yantko's first events that he attended after being named to the position a few weeks earlier.

 Murray State Athletics file photo

MURRAY — Riding a wave of momentum created by the transition into the Missouri Valley Conference, Racer Nation stepped up in a massive way to help Murray State Athletics more than double its previous fundraising record and set additional yearly-giving records along the way.

Less than a year after the hiring of Director of Athletics Nico Yantko, who came in and implemented new strategic fundraising initiatives to kickstart the highly-anticipated year, the Racers saw a 106.5% increase in fundraising productivity.

