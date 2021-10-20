MURRAY — Murray State Athletics has announced a new partnership with INFLCR (pronounced influencer) to provide Racer student-athletes the best platform to assist them in their name, image and likeness (NIL) experience. Using tools provided by INFLCR, Murray State student-athletes will learn the processes of maximizing their NIL potential, while maintaining NCAA compliance.
“Murray State Athletics is fortunate to partner with INFLCR, an industry leader in the NIL space,” said Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “Our athletics department is keenly focused on providing a first-class student-athlete experience with abundant integrity. This strategic partnership with INFLCR will assist our department administratively and aid student-athletes in maximizing their NIL opportunities now, and well into the future.”
INFLCR is a content-creation platform that assists Racer student-athletes in the monetization and dissemination of photos, videos and graphics. INFLCR also educates student-athletes in areas related to personal marketing and branding.
All Murray State sports teams will use INFLCR including baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, football; men’s and women’s golf; rifle, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field and volleyball.
“We’re delighted to serve all Murray State student-athletes in their brand building and NIL strategy,” said INFLCR CEO Jim Cavale. “Every Racer student-athlete will now be able to use their INFLCR app to tell their stories while also taking advantage of the Verified product features, including learning how to activate their NIL through the content provided in the Storyteller Playbook and then discovery of countless NIL opportunities listed in the digital marketplaces of the INFLCR Exchange. Murray State staff will also now have a technological solution providing visibility into student-athlete transactions being reported automatically to ensure safety and compliance.”
How INFLCR Works
· INFLCR’s platform collects and sends various media files to personalized galleries for each Murray State student-athlete, coach and other brand ambassadors.
·Murray State student-athletes and brand ambassadors access content through the INFLCR mobile app and can share to their personal social media accounts.
·Murray State Athletics can measure audience engagement.
·Murray State Athletic benefits by a growing online presence in the areas of attendance, recruiting, fundraising, and other strategic goals.
INFLCR Verified
·INFLCR Verified provides Murray State Athletics with a content delivery and compliance platform to assist in the management and monitoring of student-athlete name, image, and likeness activities according to NCAA rules.
· INFLCR’s Verified suite of products ensures student-athletes are provided the tools, content, financial literacy, and more to participate in NIL opportunities.
·Powered by the Compliance Exchange administrator dashboard and Storyteller Playbook video library, INFLCR Verified enhances the student-athlete experience by offering a comprehensive solution for responsible brand-building on social media.
· Murray State student-athletes, coaches, administrators and prospective sponsors will benefit from comprehensive NIL education.
·Athletic programs are adopting this approach to educate and prepare staff and student-athletes for new opportunities and complexities from upcoming NIL legislation, aiming to ultimately provide best-case scenarios for student-athletes who will participate in monetization activities from their NIL.
