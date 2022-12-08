MURRAY — Murray State Athletics celebrated a $250,000 gift from Swift & Staley, the largest to the Racers since 2014.
As new members of the Missouri Valley Conference, the gift from Swift & Staley will help the Racers’ 320-plus student-athletes.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
MURRAY — Murray State Athletics celebrated a $250,000 gift from Swift & Staley, the largest to the Racers since 2014.
As new members of the Missouri Valley Conference, the gift from Swift & Staley will help the Racers’ 320-plus student-athletes.
“I want to express our sincere gratitude to Swift & Staley, Inc. and Regent Leon Owens for their belief in our plan to create a transformational experience for each of our Murray State student-athletes,” said MSU Director of Athletics, Nico Yantko. “As we transition into the Missouri Valley Conference, it is imperative that we continue to work alongside Racer Nation to help generate resources to position our sport programs to compete for and win championships.”
The Racer Club promotes and supports athletics through private gifts/resources to provide a first-class student-athlete experience. The Racer Club has seen unprecedented growth over the last three years, bringing in over $1,000,000 annually. These funds provided through numerous Racer Club initiatives fuel all 15 Murray State Athletics programs. In addition, Racer Club support facilitates capital facility projects and many enhancements critical to success.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.