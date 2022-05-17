HOPKINSVILLE — From being a guiding force as Murray State men’s basketball assistant coach to serving for a time as director of athletics, Mike Dill’s legacy makes him a Murray State Racer forever.
Dill passed away at the age of 78 on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
“Coach Mike Dill was an excellent coach and athletic administrator and a better person,” said Murray State University President, Dr. Bob Jackson. “Whether coaching college basketball, mentoring young men or his devotion to family, he was simply one of the best. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Marilyn, sons David and Chris, and the entire Dill family.”
“We are saddened to hear of Coach Mike Dill’s passing,” said Kevin Saal, MSU Director of Athletics. “He and his family’s fingerprints are all over our university and athletic programs. Our appreciation, thoughts and prayers are with Marilyn, David and Chris during this difficult time. Coach Dill’s immeasurable impact on Racer Athletics leaves a lasting legacy well beyond his decades of service.”
“I met Mike in 1973 when we were both hired as basketball assistants to Coach Kermit Davis at Mississippi State University,” Coach Newton said. “He soon became one of my closest and dearest friends. Mike made me a better person. He taught me a lot about true friendships. He was never interested in what you could do for him, but what he could do for you. He was a good friend as any person could have had. My life was truly blessed by knowing Mike Dill. The Newton family deeply mourns his passing. Marilyn, the families of David and Chris will be in our thoughts and prayers.”
Dill began his basketball coaching career at Mississippi State in 1966 as a graduate assistant. He later coached high school ball in Bolton and Millington, Tennessee from 1967-73, before going back to Mississippi State in 1973. He came to Murray State in 1978 with Coach Ron Greene. Mike Dill was part of the resurgence of Murray State men’s basketball as part of three Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships. After one season away at Lamar University, Dill returned to join Steve Newton’s staff in the fall of 1985 as associate coach. In 1986, Dill moved into athletics administration as assistant athletics director to AD Johnny Reagan. Dill moved into the AD’s chair in the 1987-88 school year and was a bridge from Reagan’s era to the beginning of Mike Strickland’s era in the fall of 1988.
Services for Mike Dill will be today at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home at 201 S. 3rd St. in Murray. Visitation will begin at noon until 2 p.m. A private burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery.
The family requests that expression of sympathy go to the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, 1600 Walnut St., Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240, or the Alumni and Associates of Calloway County, 337 Candlelite Drive, Almo, Kentucky 42020.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
