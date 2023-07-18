Yarbrough tackle

Murray State defender James "Squeeky" Yarbrough (5) peers through his facemask after tackling a Middle Tennessee runner during the 1983 game at Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

 Murray State Shield photo

CEDAR HILL, Texas— Murray State Football great, James “Squeeky” Yarbrough, passed away on Monday at the age of 59 at his home in Cedar Hill, Texas after a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as they become available.

Tags

Recommended for you