MURRAY — The last time Murray State’s women’s soccer team met Southeast Missouri at Cutchin Field had ended in misery for the host team.
That came in the spring when the Racers were seeded No. 1 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. However, the day belonged to the Redhawks, who upset the Racers by a 1-0 score.
Thursday, Murray State was determined not to let this happen again, and one of the players who probably should have played her final match in a Racer uniform back in April, had the winning goal. Thanks to rules that allowed seniors to gain an extra year of eligibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Racer forward Rebecca Kubin was around to capitalize on a long pass from midfielder Lauren Payne with a little less than 23 minutes left in the second half to lift Murray State to a 2-1 win in its OVC opener.
“It was unbelievable pace from Rebecca Kubin and a great finish, just a great finish,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt Lodge of the goal that started with Payne clearing the ball out of the Racers’ zone, finding a streaking Kubin a little past the half line in the middle of the field. The pass allowed Kubin to split two SEMO defenders and suddenly find herself 1-on-1 with SEMO’s outstanding goal-keeper, Bailey Redden, who was caught about 35 yards ahead of the net and was not able to stop Kubin’s advance. “She’s been great for them, has been for four or five years I think, and she’s always been a thorn in our side.
“We’re built really well for counter-attacks, as long as we clear it (from the Murray State zone). I’d never had a player that can do that as consistently as Lauren, and she’s just pinpoint with it. She actually gets an assist on that because she’s the one that played it through.”
Murray State (6-4-0, 1-0-0 in OVC play) took a 1-0 lead with 10:38 left in the opening half when the Racers managed to leave the rangy Redden in a nearly impossible situation on a corner kick. First, midfielder Hailey Cole sent a corner kick into the SEMO box from the left side, leading to a frenzied scramble for the ball at point-blank range in front of the net. Eventually, it was Payne who suddenly found the ball at her feet and, even better, with Redden unable to see her because of the mass of players in front of her.
Payne took advantage of the opportunity with a drive into the vacated upper left portion of the net.
However, SEMO (3-7-0, 0-2-0) did not make it easy for the Racers, taking about 45 seconds of the second half to tie the match at 1-1, which did not surprise Lodge in the least.
“It’s the nature of the game, really,” he said. “The team that is losing at halftime is always going to come back for the second half and try to get a goal as quickly as possible. You’ve got to credit them. Forty-six or 47 seconds into the second half, now we had a game on our hands.”
Kubin’s goal ties the Murray State record for most game-winning goals by a single player.
However, Lodge also wished to recognize his back line of defenders Audrey Henry, Morgan Bodker, Saraya Young, as well the efforts of Payne, along with Reyna Mijangos and Gracie Pack, who patrolled the midfield and kept the Redhawks pretty much at bay after they tied the match.
