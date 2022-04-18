MURRAY — Murray State baseball announces upcoming schedule changes with the addition of a game this evening at Memphis. Additionally, due to field renovations at Ohio Valley Conference representative Eastern Illinois, the Racers and Panthers will face off on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, Ill.
The Racers will meet the Memphis Tigers at FedEx Park in Memphis with first pitch set for 6 tonight.
Murray State and Eastern Illinois will play their three-game series Friday through Sunday with first-pitch times set for 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 1 pm., respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.