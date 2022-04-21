MEMPHIS — After getting a much-needed sweep of an Ohio Valley Conference opponent, Murray State’s baseball team has taken two tough losses to non-conference opponents on the road.
Monday night, the Racers had the lead into the late innings against American Athletic Conference representative Memphis but watched the Tigers, first, tie the game in the eighth inning, then win it with a walk-off home run from Zach Wilson in a 5-4 victory at FedEx Park in Memphis.
Seth Gardner led the Racers bats with two hits and an RBI in the contest. Gardner ranks second on the team with 24 RBIs on the year while also posting 25 hits on the season. Shortstop Drew Vogel doubled in the contest to grab an RBI and extend his on-base streak to eight games.
Alex Jarrell got the start on the hill for MSU and went 2.1 innings pitched while allowing just one run and striking out four.
Tuesday night, the Racers were tied in the seventh with host North Alabama but could not keep the Lions off the scoreboard as UNA plated two runs in the seventh, then blanked Murray State the rest of the way for a 6-4 win that dropped the Racers to 18-18 on the season.
Bryson Bloomer smacked his team-leading sixth home run of the season in the contest and collected two RBIs. Outfielder Gardner drove a two-RBI double for his seventh two-bagger of the year. However, the Racers were outhit by the Lions (9-25) by a 9-4 margin.
Alex Whaley tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in relief for his 16th appearance of the season. The right-hander struck out two and allowed no walks and no hits in the outing.
Murray State stole their 82nd base of the year to tie them for fifth nationally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.