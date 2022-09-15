MURRAY — Murray State baseball announced on Wednesday afternoon the hiring of Steve Adkins as the new pitching coach for the program. Adkins comes to the Racers with six seasons of Division 1 coaching experience.

The Elmhurst, Illinois native most recently held the position of pitching coach at UMass for the 2021-22 season. While at UMass, Adkins helped lead the Minutemen to 22 wins, the most since 2012. The pitching staff at UMass gathered 373 strikeouts in 2022, the highest total in over a decade. The Minutemen also had two pitchers that picked up five saves last year under Adkins’ leadership.