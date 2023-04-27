MURRAY — Several Murray State players are in the running for some very prestigious honors, it was revealed in the past week.
Pitcher Bryce Valero, who is 3-1 on the mound this season, has been mentioned for consideration of the College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Year honor. Valero is a junior right-hander from Fortson, Georgia and joined the Racers this season after transferring from Motlow State Community College.
Valero’s ERA has risen to 3.20 after it had actually been below the 1.00 mark. He has made eight starts for the Racers and appeared in 10 games total. He has one save this season.
In 45 innings, Valero has allowed 42 hits with 53 strikeouts and 21 walks. Opponents are batting .243 against him this season.
Also on a awards list is Racer pitcher/infielder Jacob Pennington as he is among the candidates for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year. This marks the second straight season Pennington has made the watch list for this particular honor.
Pennington is a redshirt junior who is in his second year in Murray. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee product transferred from Southeastern Conference powerhouse Tennessee, who reached the College World Series two seasons ago and was ranked near the top of major college baseball all of last season.
As a pitcher, the right-hander has a 2.84 ERA this season and carries a 5-2 record. He has appeared in 10 games, all starts, having pitched 63 1/3 innings. He has allowed 47 hits, while striking out 52 batters and walking 19.
When he is playing on the infield, usually at second base, Pennington, who bats left, has struggled a bit (.211) but seems to be finding his stroke as of late. In the field, though, he is one of four Racers (who are or are close to full time defensive players) to have not committed an error so far this season, giving all them a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
Pennington had a tough-luck no-decision this past weekend in a game against Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville in Murray, but his performance was worth honorable mention from The Valley office for its Pitcher of the Week honor. The same consideration was given to pitching teammate Cade Vernon, who did register a win against Evansville to prevent a sweep by the Purple Aces at Johnny Reagan Field.
