MURRAYSeveral Murray State players are in the running for some very prestigious honors, it was revealed in the past week.

Pitcher Bryce Valero, who is 3-1 on the mound this season, has been mentioned for consideration of the College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Year honor. Valero is a junior right-hander from Fortson, Georgia and joined the Racers this season after transferring from Motlow State Community College. 