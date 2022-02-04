MURRAY — Murray State's basketball doubleheader with Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville that is scheduled for Saturday is still being planned to be played.
Murray State Associate Athletic Director/Communications Dave Winder said that the games have remained scheduled in the wake of Thursday's winter weather that struck Murray. The women's game will tip off at 5 p.m. Saturday at the CFSB Center with the men's game to follow.
The storm caused an unusual travel change for both Murray State teams when it came to Thursday's games with Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee. Traditionally, this was one of the few road trips that had not required overnight stays for the teams because Clarksville is only about an hour's drive from Murray. However, with the storm predicted to strike late Wednesday night, it was decided that both teams needed to head for Clarksville ahead of the storm's arrival.
The men's team left Murray Wednesday afternoon and the women's team followed a few hours later after a practice session. Winder said both teams are returning to Murray this afternoon to prepare for Saturday's contests.
The women now find themselves in fourth place behind in the Ohio Valley Conference after a heartbreaking 69-67 loss to Peay in overtime Thursday. The men are still firmly in control of first place in league play after handling the Govs, 65-53.
