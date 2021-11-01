MURRAY — Murray State basketball fans got a taste of the upcoming season during Thursday’s Racer Mania event.
Tonight, they get to see their teams play someone other than themselves for the first time as the Racer women take the court at the CFSB Center against Trevecca Nazarene at 5 and the men meet Brescia at 7 in exhibition games.
The Racer women of fifth-year Head Coach Rechelle Turner will be looking to expand on their increased success from last season that saw them go 16-10 overall and 12-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference, marking the first time since the 2008-09 season that MSU has posted a winning record in both overall and league play.
Trevecca-Nazarene is located in Nashville and represents the Great Midwest Conference of NCAA Division 2. The Trojans were 6-6 last year.
Murray State is picked to finish third in the OVC with guard Macey Turley and forward Katelyn Young being named to the preseason All-OVC
On the men’s side, the Racers will be looking to rebound from a season they would rather forget, ending at 13-13 and missing the OVC Tournament semifinals for only the fifth time in 35 years.
This also ended a stretch of reaching the OVC Tournament championship game the previous four seasons. All three of those games were against Belmont with the Racers winning two of those, in 2018 and ‘19.
Brescia is located in Owensboro and represents the River States Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The Wildcats were 3-12 last season.
Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon enters his seventh season. Two Racers have been named to the preseason All-OVC Team in guard Tevin Brown and forward KJ Williams.
