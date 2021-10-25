COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Murray State Women’s Soccer and Tennessee Tech came to a 2-2 draw after 110 minutes at Tech Soccer Field in Cookeville, Tennessee, on Thursday.
Both sides got the scoring started early with Tennessee Tech scoring the first goal of the match in the fourth minute. Racers forward Rebecca Kubin answered quickly with a goal of her own in the sixth minute to bring the score to 1-1 for the rest of the first half.
Gracey Pack got the scoring started in the second half in the 49th minute to net the first goal of her Murray State career to bring the score to 2-1 in favor of the Racers. The Golden Eagles knotted the game again in the 56th minute at 2-2 to close the scoring for the night.
Murray State and Tennessee Tech would battle through two overtimes before the final whistle was blown to conclude the match.
On the night, the Racers fired 19 shots with 10 being on goal. Jenna Villacres collected three saves on 19 Golden Eagle shots, five of which were on goal.
