CHARLESTON, Ill. — The Murray State Racers saw a 13-point lead slip away in the final minutes Thursday night and suffered a 74-68 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Lantz Arena in Charleston. The Racers (4-6) were also trying for their first road win of the 2020-21 season. The Racers have lost four straight Ohio Valley Conference games and are 1-4.
Due to the Saturday game at SIUE being postponed because of established protocols, the Racers’ next game is next Thursday, Jan. 14, at Southeast Missouri State.
Leading 53-40 with 13:40 remaining, the Racers had seemingly overcome recent struggles with turnovers. EIU began to chip away and then the game took a turn for the worse when the Racers committed four straight turnovers in the final two minutes. Those turnovers led to EIU baskets each time and suddenly, the Racers trailed the Panthers 68-64 with 1:00 remaining. The Racers were never able to get possession with a chance to tie after that.
Chico Carter Jr. led the Racers with 15 points off the bench on 3-of-3 shooting from the 3-point line, while KJ Williams scored 13 points and Tevin Brown 11 points and five assists. Demond Robinson grabbed eight rebounds.
Leading all but two minutes of the first half, the Racers took their 38-33 advantage at the intermission and tacked on an 11-4 run to start the second half for a 49-37 lead, highlighted by two forced turnovers that led to breakaway baskets by Brown. MSU eventually built a 13-point lead, but was outscored by EIU 34-15 the rest of the way.
The Racers started the game on a 12-5 run on a pair of buckets from Williams and two 3-pointers from Smith. The Racers started the game 10-of-17 from the field.
MSU ended the night shooting 48 percent (48-of-62), including 9-of-22 from the 3-point line for 28 percent. MSU lost the rebound stat 34-30 and committed 23 turnovers.
