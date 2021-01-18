MARTIN, Tenn. — The Murray State Racers scored their first road win of the season Saturday with a 79-57 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks at the Elam Center in Martin, Tenn.
The Racers (5-6) stopped a four-game losing skid to improve to 2-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference. In this pandemic-adjusted season, the Racers’ game today was their first in nine days.
KJ Williams led five Racers in double-figure scoring with 17 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double. Tevin Brown scored 13 points on four 3-point baskets. Dionte Bostick made his first career start at MSU and scored 11 points and was one assist shy of a double-double, while the Racers got a 10-point day from Demond Robinson and Chico Carter Jr.
Leading 32-27 at halftime, the Racers outscored the Skyhawks 47-30 in the second 20 minutes. After shooting 52% in the first half, MSU picked it up a few notches in the second half to hit 63% on 19-of-31 from the field.
The Racers led by 11 points at the 16:45 mark when Bostick and DaQuan Smith hit 3-pointers for a 44-33 advantage. The lead stretched to 52-39 with 12:15 to play on a steal by Brown that Carter finished with a slam dunk. The lead grew to 17 points at 11:15 after Carter hit the Racers’ eighth 3-pointer of the day and he got a solo steal and finish. MSU had hit 7-of-8 shots in the 16-6 run over a span of 4:35 and had a stretch of assisting on 10-of-11 field goals. When Smith hit from the left wing with 3:54 remaining, the Racers had their season-high against a NCAA D-I opponent with 10 3-pointers.
MSU had 22 assists on 30 made field goals for an assist rate of 73 percent. MSU won the rebound battle with UTM 35-31.
Brown found the hot shooting touch he has been looking for. The junior from Fairhope, Alabama, went 4-of-9 from the 3-point line and hit more than one in a game for the first time since he hit 5-of-10 against Austin Peay on Dec. 8.
Bostick, a freshman from Clearwater, Florida, made his first career start at Murray State in his fourth game.
Williams scored 17 and is getting closer to becoming the 48th member of the MSU 1.000-Point Club. Williams now has 797 career points. Tevin Brown joined the club on Dec. 5. He scored 13 points Saturday and has 1,104 points. Brown is now one of 34 MSU players that have scored at least 1,100 points in their careers.
After playing four of their last five games away from home, the Racers are looking forward to having four in a row at home at the CFSB Center starting this week. Jacksonville State and Tennessee Tech visit The Bank in Murray on Thursday/Saturday (Jan. 21 and 23). Tennessee State and Belmont visit MSU (Jan. 28 and 30). All four dates are scheduled doubleheaders with tip-off time for the women’s games being at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the men’s games. Check GoRacers.com for the latest schedule.
