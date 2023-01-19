MURRAY — Murray State University’s women’s basketball 1998 Hall of Fame inductee, Sheila Smith, received her Bachelor of Integrated Studies degree at the Dec. 2022 commencement ceremony. The Bachelor of Integrated Studies degree program is designed for adults, non-traditional students and those in the military with previous college credit. Smith is a great example of one of Murray State’s returning adult students accomplishing their educational goals.
“Sheila is the perfect example of who we serve in the Integrated Studies program,” said Marla Poyner, program director of Integrated Studies. “She returned to school to finish her degree while working full-time and living out-of-state. She didn’t just fulfill her remaining requirements, she finished strong and made the President’s List.”
Smith attended Murray State from 1985–1989, leading the Murray State women’s basketball team as the top scorer in the program’s history. She was the first women’s basketball player to have her basketball number, number 24, retired. In 2023, she is still the Racers’ all-time scorer with 2,287 points, more than three decades after she played.
“Sheila’s number is proudly displayed in the rafters of the CFSB Center,” said Dan Lavit, executive director of the Center for Adult and Regional Education. “She has so many accolades, but the most meaningful is the one she recently walked across the stage for. She is an inspiration to anyone who may have delayed their degree completion.”
Smith was a three-time All-Ohio Valley first-team selection and once a second-team pick; named as honorable mention to the All America selection by Women’s Basketball Yearbook; and held 10 Racer women’s program records when she finished her outstanding career in 1989.
She is currently employed at Raleigh Egypt High School in Memphis, Tennessee as an educational assistant, athletic coach to the basketball, softball and track programs and a career/college readiness educator.
“Graduating from the Integrated Studies program is by far one of my greatest achievements,” said Smith. “The faculty and staff were there for me throughout the process, and the support has been great.”
The Murray State University Integrated Studies program provides a flexible course curriculum, allowing students to tailor their field of study according to their personal interests and professional goals. Students enrolled in the program also enjoy convenient course formats and are able to take courses that fit within their busy schedules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.