Sheila Smith

 Murray State University photio

MURRAY — Murray State University’s women’s basketball 1998 Hall of Fame inductee, Sheila Smith, received her Bachelor of Integrated Studies degree at the Dec. 2022 commencement ceremony. The Bachelor of Integrated Studies degree program is designed for adults, non-traditional students and those in the military with previous college credit. Smith is a great example of one of Murray State’s returning adult students accomplishing their educational goals. 

“Sheila is the perfect example of who we serve in the Integrated Studies program,” said Marla Poyner, program director of Integrated Studies. “She returned to school to finish her degree while working full-time and living out-of-state. She didn’t just fulfill her remaining requirements, she finished strong and made the President’s List.”