BOWLING GREEN —It has been a while since both Murray State’s men’s and women’s cross country teams had such a good day at the same time.
Friday, the Racers were big winners on both fronts. Both teams won the team titles of the WKU XC Invite, hosted by Western Kentucky at Bowling Green. In addition, Murray State’s Kaydee Wooldridge took the individual win in the women’s race, while the Racers got second, third and fourth-place efforts from Jorge Ruiz, Vincente Correia and Jarod Willis on the men’s side.
Wooldridge got her first individual win as a Racer as Murray State scored 16 points as four of its runners finished in the top five. Wooldridge was about 20 seconds in front of teammate Ruth Kimutai with a time of 23:06.7. Kimutai finished with a time of 23:26.2. Alyssa Moore was third in a time of 23:27.4, while Allison Wood was fourth in 24:00.7. Jocelyn Host was sixth in a time of 24:05.2.
On the men’s side, the Racers notched 33 team points, defeating second-place Campbellsville by 13. All five Murray State runners with counting scores finished the race in the top 15.
Ruiz finished the race 17 seconds behind the individual winner with a time of 24:40.6. Correia and Willis were not far behind with times of 25:09.9 and 25:42.2. Gabe Russell was 11th in 26:25.3, while Dan Schalk was 13th with a time of 26:41.4.
