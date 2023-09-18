BOWLING GREEN —It has been a while since both Murray State’s men’s and women’s cross country teams had such a good day at the same time.

Friday, the Racers were big winners on both fronts. Both teams won the team titles of the WKU XC Invite, hosted by Western Kentucky at Bowling Green. In addition, Murray State’s Kaydee Wooldridge took the individual win in the women’s race, while the Racers got second, third and fourth-place efforts from Jorge Ruiz, Vincente Correia and Jarod Willis on the men’s side.

