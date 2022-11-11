LOUISVILLE — The Murray State women and men’s cross country teams will start their postseason competition in the NCAA Southeast Regionals at Louisville, today. Louisville will be hosting the meet at the E. P. Tom Sawyer Park.
Ruth Kimutai, Samantha Tucci, Jocelyn Host, Allison Wood and Breanna Day will be representing the blue and gold with the 6.000 meter race starting at 11 in the morning.
Jorge Ruiz, Vicente Correia, Joey Santorro, Jarod Willis, Benjamin Hall, Ryan Dent and Dan Schalk will be representing the blue and gold in their first 10,000 meter race of the season. The race starts at noon.
The event is the opportunity for athletes to qualify for the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships, which will be held at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla, Nov. 19.
The top-two scoring teams from each of the nine regional meets will receive an automatic bid, with 13 at-large teams also earning selection following the completion of all regional races. In addition to the 31 teams in the championship field, the top four individuals from each regional who finish in the top-25 overall and are not associated with a placing team will also advance.
