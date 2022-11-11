LOUISVILLE — The  Murray State women and men’s cross country teams will start their postseason competition in the NCAA Southeast Regionals at Louisville, today. Louisville will be hosting the meet at the E. P. Tom Sawyer Park.

Ruth Kimutai, Samantha Tucci, Jocelyn Host, Allison Wood and Breanna Day will be representing the blue and gold with the 6.000 meter race starting at 11 in the morning.