NASHVILLE — The Murray State women’s cross country team finished the Belmont Opener in fourth place with 122 points in Nashville on Friday.

Freshmen Kaydee Wooldridge and Alyssa Moore led the pack for the Racers in their collegiate racing debuts. Wooldridge placed 14th with a time of 18:35.1, and Moore finished 22nd at 18:45.6.

Tags

Recommended for you