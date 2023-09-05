NASHVILLE — The Murray State women’s cross country team finished the Belmont Opener in fourth place with 122 points in Nashville on Friday.
Freshmen Kaydee Wooldridge and Alyssa Moore led the pack for the Racers in their collegiate racing debuts. Wooldridge placed 14th with a time of 18:35.1, and Moore finished 22nd at 18:45.6.
Veteran Ruth Kimutai ended the race in 32nd with a time of 19:13.3. Samantha Tucci finished only a few seconds later in 35th at 19:18.4. Breanna Day placed 37th to round out the counting scores for the Racers, coming in with a time of 19:24.6.
The Murray State men’s cross country team opened the season with a fifth-place finish in the Belmont event. The team finished with a combined score of 139 in the 5,000-meter race.
All five runners with counting scores finished the race with average miles faster than five minutes and 30 seconds.
Jorge Ruiz led the way for the Racers, finishing seventh with a time of 15:19.7. The Galizano, Spain native bested his season-opening time in the ‘22 Opener by about 20 seconds.
Vicente Correia started his senior season in 16th with a time of 15:40.3. Jarod Willis was 44th with a time of 16:14.2. Seconds later, Gabe Russell finished 47th with a time of 16:17.5 in his collegiate running debut. Nathan Quinn rounded out the scoring for the Racers, placing 78th with a time of 17:01.1.
