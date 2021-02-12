MURRAY — Inclement weather has forced the Southeast Missouri State at Murray State women’s/men’s basketball doubleheader has been rescheduled for a day later, today at the CFSB Center in Murray. Game times for the Ohio Valley Conference games will be 2 p.m. for the women’s game with a 5 p.m. tip time for the men’s game.
The schedule change was caused by winter storm Shirley that covered the region with ice and sleet.
