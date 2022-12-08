MURRAY — Murray State track and field has been picked to finish third in its first season in the Missouri Valley Conference as voted on by the coaches around the league on Tuesday.
Following a sweep of the indoor and outdoor Ohio Valley Conference championships, the Racers received 104 points in the preseason poll, sharing the third spot with Southern Illinois. Murray State returns long jump and 60-meter dash OVC champion Rachel Hagans and pentathlon OVC champion, Jenna Pauly.
