MURRAY — Murray State baseball was unable to grab the win in their home opener on Tuesday, falling 5-2 to UT Martin at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray, Kentucky. The Racer bats were able to collect 10 more hits overall and two extra-base hits in the contest.
Riley Hawthorne, Charlie Corum and Cade Sammons led the way offensively with two hits apiece. Jacob Pennington smacked a double in his first at bat of the season after being the starting pitcher last Friday. Veterans Brennan McCullough and Seth Gardner each picked up an RBI on the day while Dustin Mercer scored his team-high fifth run of the season.
