MURRAY — Murray State (14-8) baseball dropped the series finale 10-2 to Morehead State on Sunday afternoon at Sonny Allen Field in Morehead, Kentucky. The Racers pieced together nine hits in the matchup but were unable to match the Eagles 10 run outburst.
Brennan McCullough led the Racers with a three-hit performance in the game. Outfielder Cade Sammons put together a strong day at the plate with two hits, an RBI, and a walk on the day. Sophomore Parker Estes drove a solo blast over the right-center field wall for his second home run of the season.
Seven Racer arms took the mound in the clash with Jordyn Naranjo putting together the longest outing of the day with 3.1 innings pitched while allowing just one Eagles hit.
The loss puts the Racers at 1-2 in OVC play to start the conference portion of the schedule.
On Saturday, Murray State fell to Morehead 8-7 after holding the lead for the majority of the contest.
The Racers took a commanding lead in the second inning with five runs in the frame. highlighted by a Bryson Bloomer home run. Lead-off man Jake Slunder led the Murray State bats with three hits on the day including his fifth triple of the year. The graduate outfielder is now batting .329 on the season with 28 hits in just 19 appearances.
Two-way player Jacob Pennington had two hits, while shortstop Drew Vogel continues to swing a hot bat with two more hits on the day. The White House, Tennessee native is now second on the team in hits with 23 on the year to go along with a .400 on-base percentage.
Cade Vernon took the mound for the Racers, tossing 6.1 strong innings before an Eagle grand slam ended his day.
Friday, nine Murray State batters collecting a hit in a 7-6 win, while combining for 13 total. Bloomer led the Racers with a pair of hits including a solo blast for his first home run of the season. The third baseman would also score two runs of his own. Jordan Holly had two more hits to raise his average to .364 on the season. Graduate catcher Alex Crump flashed two hits and two RBIs.
Redshirt junior Hayden Wynja picked up his second consecutive win while tossing five innings and striking out eight. The southpaw allowed just four hits and walked just one in his outing while improving his record to 2-1 on the year. Relief ace Pennington was the lone arm used out of the Racers bullpen. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native went four innings while striking out six and allowing just two runs. In six appearances on the season, Pennington holds a 1.93 ERA in 23.1 innings pitched and has struck out 22 batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.