LOUISVILLE — In their first meeting in six years and the only college football game in the country on the night, the Murray State Racers had a hard time keeping up with the Louisville Cardinals, falling 56-0 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville Thursday night.
The opportunities were there in the 1st half for the Racers (1-1) to stay in the game early, but they couldn’t consistently convert on 3rd down against the Cardinals (2-0). MSU was 3-for-11 on 3rd down in the half and Louisville capitalized jumping out to a 7-0 lead on a 12-yd run for Louisville junior wide receiver transfer Jamari Thrash with 10:06 left in the opening period.
Racer junior defensive back Zayteak McGhee tried to spark the defense in the 2nd quarter, when he intercepted Louisville senior quarterback Jack Plummer, but again they couldn’t capitalize and the Cards would score three times in the 2nd, as the hometown Cardinals took a 28-0 lead into the locker room at the break.
One positive for Racer Head Coach Dean Hood in the game for the Racers came from punter Orion Phillips, as the freshman from Australia punted 10 times for an impressive 43.7-yard average with two kicks inside the 20-yardline and a touchback, including a booming 55-yarder.
The Racers’ defense forced Louisville to punt on their initial drive in the 3rd quarter, started to move the ball up the field but lost possession on a fumble near midfield, and a Louisville drive ending with a 1-yard touchdown run for Cardinal running back Jawhar Jordan with 7:08 left in the period to push the Louisville lead to 35-0.
A backup quarterback Brock Domann pass to wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce for a touchdown to end the 3rd quarter put the Cards up 42-0 with 0:58 left in the quarter.
Three turnovers in the hurt the Racers trying to stay in the game and first year Louisville Head Coach Jeff Brohm’s offense took advantage to the tune of 690 offensive yards and ended up ending the Racers’ night in impressive fashion. MSU was only able to muster 166 total offensive yards and never found their way into the redzone.
Hood was hard-pressed to find positives in the game but was able to favorably compare the night’s outcome with the 63-10 loss to Texas Tech, their only FBS opponent last season.
“It felt a lot different than (Texas) Tech,” said Hood. “That felt like we couldn’t move the ball an inch and there were wide open guys all night long. It seemed like we competed for a lot more balls, and with the exception of the one long run, it seemed like we were keeping the long runs to a minimum, but it’s hard to find positives out of 56-0.”
The Racers get a couple of extra days off this week before they head to Murfeesboro, Tennessee, to take on Middle Tennessee next Saturday, Sept. 16.
